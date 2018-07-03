Phoenix Reisen Names New Addition Amera

Phoenix Reisen has announced that Amera will be the new name for the Prinsendam when she enters service for the German operator in August 2019.

Being acquired from Holland America Line, the 38,000-ton, 800-passenger ship originally entered service as the Royal Viking Sun in 1988. She later sailed as the Seabourn Sun before becoming the Prinsendam in 2002.

The Amera is a good fit for Phoenix Reisen’s fleet of classic cruise ships: the 1973-built Albatros, formerly the Royal Viking Sea; the 1991-built Amadea, formerly the Asuka; and the 1984-built Artania, formerly the Royal Princess.

In addition, Phoenix Reisen operates the 1998-built Deutschland on a seasonal charter through 2025.

The company also has a worldwide fleet of riverboats

The company said that it will soon publish itineraries for the Amera.

Michael Schulze, director of cruise, said that Phoenix Reisen, which caters to the German market, specializes in offering smaller ships with individual flair and maritime character, personal service, and destination-focused itineraries, enjoying a 65 percent repeat rate.