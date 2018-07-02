Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Carnival Maritime Names Hermann J. Klein New Managing Director

Hermann J. Klein Carnival Maritime has named Hermann J. Klein managing director, starting Sept. 1, 2018.

Klein is currently managing director and group COO for CPO Holding in Hamburg. He will be succeeding Lars Ljoen, who will join Carnival Cruise Line in Miami as head of marine operations. Carnival Maritime is the marine service unit for the Costa Group - for the AIDA, Costa and Costa Asia brands.

Klein will be responsible for overseeing all marine operations for the Costa Group, including nautical and technical operations, environmental compliance and safety, port operations and development, and newbuilds.

Klein holds a naval architect and mechanical engineering degree as well as a PhD in engineering and has a long track record in marine operations.

