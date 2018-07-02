Aarhus: 1,300 Locals To Host Passengers

Cruise passengers disembarking in the Port of Aarhus will from now be welcomed by a team of volunteer local hosts, according to Visit Aarhus.

The tourism promotional agency said that 1,300 residents have volunteered as hosts for cruise passengers. Wearing blue t-shirts and "ASK ME"-badgets, the hosts will welcome passengers, show them around the city and assist at concerts, festivals and other cultural events.

”We are extremely happy that 1,300 locals have said yes to volunteer as hosts for the city's guests. Not only because it is a good story and strengthens a good guest experience, but also because it demonstrates the unique unity and dedication we have created in Aarhus,” commented the director of VisitAarhus, Peer Kristensen.

The volunteer host concept came about in Aarhus as the city has seen an increase in international tourism, This led to the establishment of a group called the ReThinkers which in turn is said to have helped accommodate the larger numbers of tourists through such initiatives as volunteer hosts.

Visit Aarhus claimed that the resident hosts are unique in Europe.

Since 2010 Aarhus has evolved as a cruise destination. In 2010 only two cruise ships and 4,300 guests called while this year, the number of cruise ships is expected to be 41 with nearly 100,000 passengers.