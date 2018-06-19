Golden Princess to Return to Melbourne

Princess Cruises’ Golden Princess will return to Melbourne in October for her summer 2018-2019 season with an array of new features following a multi-million dollar refurbishment last month as the line prepares to celebrate 10 years since their first summer season from Victoria.

The Golden Princess will complete nine roundtrip itineraries from Melbourne to New Zealand as part of Princess’ biggest ever New Zealand season, the company said.

The Golden Princess now hosts transformed youth centers as part Princess’ Discovery at Sea program. Designed in partnership with Discovery, the company announced.

“Princess Cruises is the leading cruise line in Melbourne having carried more than 250,000 Victorians on cruises sailing from the city since 2008, the only cruise line committed to Melbourne for the last 10 years.” said Senior Vice President Princess Cruises Asia Pacific, Stuart Allison.

“Multi-gen cruising is on the rise and opens up an easy way for families to access some of Australia’s favorite holiday destinations, such as New Zealand. Golden Princess will arrive in Melbourne with a host of new features for family cruising, enabling loved ones to create fun and enriching memories during their cruise holiday.”

The Golden Princess will also be among the first in the Princess fleet to roll out the latest update of Princess’ celebrated Across the Ditch program, designed to further immerse guests in New Zealand culture and cuisine. The enriched program will continue to offer uniquely New Zealand experiences through a series of interactive and onboard and shore activities.

In preparation for Golden Princess’ Melbourne homeport, celebrity Italian chef Angelo Auriana partnered with Princess Cruises to enhance the line’s signature Italian restaurant, Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria.

New menu offerings at Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria include non-traditional ingredients, and feature handmade pasta dishes inspired by family recipes from Italian chefs across the Princess fleet. Favourite dishes include; risotto made with vialone nano rice, beets dolce latte, gorgonzola and pistachios and Roman seafood al Cartoccio with grouper, shrimp, black mussels, scallops, potato and artichoke.

Additional enhanced features onboard Golden Princess include a grand new Movies Under the Stars screen where guests will be treated to premium picture, with extreme wide-angel and advanced outdoor light sensors delivering double the image quality of the previous system.

In addition every cabin has been fitted with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed which has been developed exclusively for Princess by US sleep expert Dr Michael Breus to deliver the most comfortable and rejuvenating sleep at sea.