Royal Caribbean Buys Silversea

Royal Caribbean Cruises and Manfredi Lefebvre D'Ovidio, majority owner of Silversea Cruises, today announced an agreement for Royal Caribbean to acquire a stake in privately-owned Silversea Cruises.

Under the agreement, Royal Caribbean will acquire a 66.7% equity stake in Silversea Cruises based on an enterprise value of approximately $2 billion.

The purchase price of the equity being acquired is approximately $1 billion. Royal plans to finance the purchase through debt, the company said.

In addition, Lefebvre will qualify for an estimated contingent consideration of approximately 472,000 Royal Caribbean shares, payable upon achievement of certain 2019-2020 performance metrics.

"Silversea is a crown jewel, and the acknowledged leader in luxury and expedition cruising, two key markets that are poised for growth," said Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises. "Uniting our two companies presents an extraordinary opportunity to expand vacation options for guests and create revenue in strategic growth areas."

Fain added: "We are proud to welcome aboard Manfredi Lefebvre, a visionary leader whose high standards and history of innovation we deeply respect. Manfredi will remain Executive Chairman of Silversea, continuing to lead its strategy long term."

"This partnership will bolster the growth of this exceptional brand founded by my father," said Lefebvre. "I have always been kindred spirits with Richard and we share a vision of offering excellence and leadership to our guests. This new partnership gives Silversea the opportunity to accelerate the growth of the most successful luxury and expedition cruising brand in the world."

The strategic rationale for the partnership includes: driving long-term capacity growth in the burgeoning luxury and expedition markets at a much larger scale than what Silversea would achieve independently; diversifying Royal Caribbean's portfolio and increasing its expedition offerings by adding a premiere ultra-luxury brand; leveraging the global footprint of the combined companies to generate demand and increase vacation and destination options for the guests of both companies and realizing significant synergies related to global market access, supply chain, purchasing power and other economies of scale.

Lefebvre said he is confident that the significant investment stake he is retaining will sizably increase its value through the growth this long-term partnership will enable.

Lefebvre and Fain also confirmed that Silversea's CEO Roberto Martinoli will continue in his role, working with the existing Silversea management team.