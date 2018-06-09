Jamaica Port Authority

Hondius Floats Out at Brodosplit

Hondius

Oceanwide Expeditions is one step closer to taking delivery of its first newbuild ship as the 196-guest Hondius touched water for the first time today at Brodosplit Shipyard in Croatia.

The yard floated the ship out successful on Saturday morning. Oceanwide majority shareholder and owner Wijnand van Gessel was joined by COO Mark van der Hulst and colleagues of the ships operations team.

"We are all thrilled on how she looks and can't wait to get her out for sea trials," said Oceanwide, in a statement.

Hondius Float Out

Oceanwide Expeditions will take delivery of the new 196-passenger Hondius on May 2, 2019, according to the company. 

The ship will carry Polar Class 6 designation, making it suitable for extreme operations in the Arctic and Antarctica.

Of note, the float out took place on schedule.

