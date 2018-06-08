Havila Poised to Build Two LNG Cruise Vessels at Barreras

With four ships expected in Norwegian coastal service by 2021, Havila is racing to move forward with a shipbuilding program.

The Norwegian company has entered into an agreement with Barreras, in Vigo, Spain, to build two of four vessels. The deal is subject to finalizing and not finalized.

The contract price is expected to be around 200 million euro per ship, as the vessels will have a passenger capacity of 700 guests and be LNG powered.

Hurtigruten and Havila will share Norwegian coastal service come 2021, with seven ships in service for Hurtigruten and four from Havila, which recently named Arild Myrvoll to the CEO role of its coastal business unit.

While Norwegian yards were said to be in the running for some of the shipbuilding business, Norwegian media reports now claim none of Havila’s new ships will be built in Norway.