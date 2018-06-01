Mein Schiff 2 Floats Out at Meyer Turku

The Mein Schiff 2 touched water for the first time today at the Meyer Werft shipyard ahead of her 2019 delivery.

Delivery is set for spring 2019, and Meyer Turku said in a statement that the "timetable for the construction of the ship shows how Turku shipyard has already been ramping up the production volume to meet the increasing demands from the orderbook."

“Our block production capacity is already up on the level with previous high from 2010, when the shipyard was building Allure of the Seas. Ramping up the production at the same time as we are implementing an investment program of 200 million euros has not been a simple task. Still, as the saying at the shipyard says, if it was simple, anybody could do it and that would not be good either," said CEO Jan Meyer, in a written statement.

The float out of New Mein Schiff 2 marks the beginning of the final stage of the ship’s construction. After the weekend she will be berthed at the outfitting pier of the shipyard, where she will be finalized for delivery.

“Our new Mein Schiff 1 has successfully completed her first cruises and has been very well received by our guests. Our new generation of ships meets our expectations completely. We are looking very much forward to taking with new Mein Schiff 2 a sister ship into service very soon," added Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.