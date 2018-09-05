Royal Caribbean Now Largest Player in Canada/New England

The Canada/New England cruise market is growing for 2018, mainly thanks to increased deployment from Royal Caribbean International, which for the first time will be the largest operator by capacity in the region, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

With four ships offering cruises to Canada/New England, Royal Caribbean will have 22.5 percent of the market, with total capacity up 3.5 percent for a record 2018.

Holland America Line is the next biggest operator in Canada/New England, with relatively flat year-over-year data, making up 19.1 percent of the market.

Norwegian and Princess follow, with Norwegian down year-over-year and Princess slightly up, while AIDA is the fifth largest cruise line in the region, with both summer and fall foliage sailings.

