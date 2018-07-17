Luxury Cruise Lines Like Europe in 2018

The major luxury cruise lines, Viking Ocean, Silversea, Regent, Seabourn and Crystal, all have one thing in common this year: the majority of their capacity is in Europe, according to 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

In fact, Silversea, Regent, Seabourn and Crystal can all lay claim to their biggest deployment region being the Mediterranean by passenger capacity, while Viking Ocean has the most of its capacity of any region in Northern Europe, followed by the Mediterranean.

Silversea’s second largest deployment region is Asia-Pacific, accounting for 16.4 percent of the line’s cruises, compared to the Mediterranean, which accounts for 20.1 percent.

For Regent, the Mediterranean is a bigger slice of the pie: 26.7 percent of capacity, compared to Alaska, where a single ship summer program is the line’s second largest deployment, representing 15.3 percent of capacity.

Seabourn also must like what it sees in Europe with its two new ships positioned there this summer, with the line having an estimated 32.6 percent of its capacity in the Mediterranean, followed by Northern Europe at 15 percent, and then Asia-Pacific at 11.1 percent.

At Genting-owned Crystal Cruises, 16.8 percent of the line’s ocean-going capacity will be found in the Mediterranean this year, followed by 10.9 percent in Northern Europe, and 10.5 percent in the Caribbean.

