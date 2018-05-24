Ponant Set for Big Cuba Return in 2019

Ponant has announced its return to Cuba for a second season with a sailing scheduled for January 25 to February 3, 2019.

Guests who book early can save up to 30 percent resulting in fares that start at $7,980 per person and include airfare from Miami as well as two pre-cruise nights in Havana at a hotel, the company announced.

The line's "History, Culture & Contemporary Life" itinerary is a broad snapshot of the most fascinating parts of the island, going off the beaten path.

The voyage will take place aboard the 64-guest Le Ponant, an elegant three-masted sailing yacht.

Ports of call include Santiago de Cuba, Punta Frances on Isla de la Juventud and Cienfuegos.

Guest lecturer Franklin W. Knight, Professor of History at the Johns Hopkins University, who has been organizing educational travel programs to Cuba since the 1970s, and frequently appears as an on-air analyst on NPR, BBC and PBS, will lecture throughout the sailing and accompany guests on excursions to share his insight along the way.Topics include Cuba after the Castro Brothers, Cuba the Land of Eccentricity and even Cuban Rums: An Appreciation with Samples.

Two Cuban guides will join onboard for the entire cruise to share meals and engage in informal, relaxed conversation, the company said.