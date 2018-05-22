Princess Announces Year-Round Japan Program

Princess Cruises announced that the Japanese-built Diamond Princess will extend its season in Japan with an additional 34 itineraries sailing from November 2019 to March 2020. It marks the first time an international cruise line has ever offered year round cruises from Japan, according to a statement.

Ranging from three to 25 days, highlights include seven Fall Foliage voyages, scenic circumnavigations of the country as the landscape makes its colourful transition into autumn, Princess said.

“Princess is the number one cruise line in Japan, and Japan is one of the fastest growing destinations for Australian travellers.” said Senior Vice President Princess Cruises Asia Pacific, Stuart Allison

“The 2019 season is a record-breaker, Diamond Princess will sail 41 destinations across seven countries and make maiden port calls to Gamagori, Himeji, Matsuyama, Niigata, Miyako and Takamatsu. As we extend this season to 2020, our guests will have an even greater choice when selecting itineraries to experience the abundance of Japan’s unique and natural beauty," he added.

Also announced today, Diamond Princess and newly refurbished Sapphire Princess will sail on 27 itineraries ranging three to 21 days during Princess’ 2019-2020 Asia season. Over three itineraries, the Sapphire Princess will sail to one of the best vantage points in the world for the 2019 Annular Solar Eclipse, claiming prime position off the coast of Malaysia to give guests the best chance to view the natural phenomenon.