Sky Princess to Debut in Caribbean for 2019-2020 Season

Princess Cruises today announced its 2019-2020 Caribbean program, including the debut of the new Sky Princess, which will launch service out of Ft. Lauderdale's Port Everglades in December of 2019.

After a three-day preview cruise, the new ship launches alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale Dec. 7, 2019 - April 4, 2020. Voyages offer late-night stays during every visit to St. Thomas and Cozumel, Princess said.

"The Caribbean continues to be a highly desired destination for families, honeymooners and travelers alike, offering a memorable taste of the island life through its culturally diverse people, flavorful food and of course, the sun-drenched beaches," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "The new Sky Princess and our other beautiful ships provide comfort and convenience while visiting the many diverse Caribbean islands."

Overall, the season includes 10 itineraries and 119 departures. In addition to the Sky Princess, the company is deploying the Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess, Pacific Princess and Regal Princess to the region.

The Regal Princess will offer seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale with "More Ashore" stays in St. Thomas and Cozumel.

Longer and more destination-rich itineraries to the Southern Caribbean are available aboard the Caribbean Princess and Crown Princess, featuring 10- or 14-day cruises.