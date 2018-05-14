Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Costa Serena Calls at Sokcho in South Korea

Costa Serena

The Port of Sokcho in South Korea welcomed the Costa Serena on May 11, as the ship become the largest vessel ever to call on the port.

The port has been upgrading its facilities to handle larger ships, and is also expecting a call from the Costa Fortuna this September. The ultimate goal is to have the Quantum of the Seas call in 2019, a spokesperson said.

Call Ceremony for Costa

In order to celebrate the inaugural call of Costa Serena, the port arranged an event pierside, inviting the captain of the ship, local governor and other VIP guests.

The ship sailed from Sokcho with calls scheduled at Vladivostok, Muroran, Hakodate and Busan.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 244,538 Berths | $60 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
AB InBev