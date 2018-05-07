Carnival Maritime Collaborates with French Maritime Academy

Carnival Maritime and the ENSM French Maritime Academy of Le Havre and Marseille, France, have announced a collaboration to train the next generation of qualified officers for the cruise industry.

The collaboration aims to provide cadets with the necessary experience at sea on board the Costa Group fleet to qualify for STCW licenses as dual-purpose officers.

The licence requires an internship of at most 12 months on the bridge and in the engine room.

Lars Ljoen, Managing Director of Carnival Maritime, said: “We are very proud to strengthen the cruise industry by enhancing the training of dual-purpose cadets in cooperation with a distinguished university such as the ENSM. Eight ENSM cadets can now serve their internship on board ships of the Costa or AIDA fleet and learn the cruise-specific requirements in accordance with our focus on safety and the protection of the environment.”

Patrice Laporte, Director General of the ENSM, added: “This partnership meets the expectations of skilled and ambitious students who are attentive to the development of the cruise industry and the job prospects in the sector.”

The first cadets from the ENSM have already been selected and will join the crew on board Costa Group ships at the end of June 2018.