Pampa Cruises Plans South American Startup Operation

Another new cruise line is in the works, as Pampa Cruises has announced its intention to start year-round operations from South America, serving local markets in Argentina and Brazil.

The cruise line plans to homeport in up to five cities, starting as soon as October 2018, offering cruises from three to 16 nights aboard the former Delphin.

“We’ll offer cruises to 26 ports in our first year of operation, from October 2018 to September 2019,” said Milton Sanches, director of operations and sales.

Behind Pampa’s Brazilian operation, Sanches is a veteran of the local cruise industry, having chartered ships before under his own brand, BCR, and having worked for various cruise lines and local operators such as Pullmantur and CVC.

Now he is serving as director of operations and sales for the Brazilian market for Pampa.

The itineraries will feature a selection of South American destinations, including ports in Chile, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil.

"There will be cruises around the northeast and southeast coast of Brazil, including several calling in the Fernando de Noronha," Sanches told Cruise Industry News.

The Brazilian destination is the highlight of the program. Currently visited only by expedition and luxury vessels, the archipelago is very popular among locals.

The program also includes cruises to the Chilean fjords, Patagonia and a trans-Atlantic crossing from Greece to Brazil.

The new cruise line plans to operate the 1975-built, 640-guest Delphin. The ship has been laid up in Croatia for the last two years. Pampa has reportedly arranged a five-year charter.

“It’s the most adequate vessel to operate in Fernando de Noronha, given its single dining seating and its size,” said Sanches.

Ships calling in Fernando de Noronha must follow strict local regulations, and cannot land more than 450 guests at once.

The cruise line plans to offer 64 departures in its inaugural season, sailing from Santos, Salvador and Recife in Brazil, as well as Buenos Aires and Ushuaia.