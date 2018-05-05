Windstar Welcomes New Sommeliers

Windstar Cruises has hired a new team of sommeliers, the company announced.

“Our new sommeliers will offer their all-encompassing knowledge of wine to guests, as well as to our dining room and bar servers by holding frequent tastings and educational classes,” said Windstar Cruises Director of Hotel Operations Peter Tobler. “Travel is an excellent way to expand your wine repertoire. Our sommeliers will share their wine expertise, tasting tips, and make recommendations for varietals from nearby the ports of call. Most importantly, they will help guests select the best wine to pair with our gourmet food selections. When on holiday, this is the best way to complete each day.”

Four Windstar ships now offer sommeliers o board, the program just launched on the 310-guest Wind Surf which arrived in Lisbon on April 14 for the summer season in the Mediterranean. Windstar’s three all-suite ships each cruise also offer onboard sommeliers — Star Breeze and Star Pride sailing throughout Europe; and Star Legend in Alaska.

All Windstar sommeliers were chosen for their training, knowledge and experience worldwide having worked in a broad spectrum of wineries, restaurants, travel and hospitality providers, the company said.

Justin McAuliffe was the first to offer sommelier services to guests sailing in Asia. Joining McAuliffe on the team are Antony Graz Pradeep, Vitor Da Encarnacao Custodio, Marko Pejic and Slaven Cosic, who will all rotate among the four ships.

Windstar sommeliers lead wine tastings on board each cruise for a nominal fee, generally one to three are offered depending on the length of the voyage. In addition, the sommeliers may accompany guests on culinary-themed shore excursions to local wineries and restaurants.