Quebec's Cruise Season Set for May Start

The cruise season for the Port of Quebec starts on May 4 as the Veendam from Holland America Line is scheduled to dock at the Ross Gaudreault Cruise Terminal.

2018 is poised to be another banner year for the port, following a record breaking 2017 season with growth.

“The Port of Quebec has consistently exceeded growth expectations and has received high customer satisfaction scores and ratings among passengers. The awards and accolades received over the last year are a testament to the investment made to establish Quebec City as a leading year-round international cruise destination,” said Mario Girard, President and CEO of the Quebec Port Authority.

In 2018, eight ships will make inaugural calls to Quebec Princess Cruises’ Sea Princess and Royal Princess; Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas; Windstar Cruises’ Star Pride; Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Magic; AIDA Cruises’ AIDAvita; and Silversea’s Silver Spirit and Silver Wind.

For the first time ever, Disney Cruise Line and Windstar Cruises will be calling at the port. The Disney Magic will include two sailings in September with an overnight stay.

The seven-day sailings also include the Canadian ports of Saguenay and Baie-Comeau. Windstar’s Star Pride will feature Quebec City as part of its Southeast Canadian Explorations with a full day visit on September 21. The 212-passenger yacht will depart from Montreal and make calls in Saguenay, Gaspe, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Halifax, Portland and Boston.

The cruise season will see record deployment from Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line, according to a press release.

Holland America Line is the port's biggest customer, with 42 calls from May to October.

Princess Cruises’ Sea Princess will make its first summer call to Quebec in August 2018 and the line’s Royal Princess will offer three 10- and 11- day sailings with overnights in Quebec on every sailing. Norwegian Cruise Line will have three ships calling in Quebec in 2018: Norwegian Jade, Gem and Dawn.