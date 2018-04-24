AECO to Combat Plastic Litter

With NOK 2.43 million in funding, UN backing and thousands of volunteers, AECO (Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators) announced its intention to combat marine plastic pollution. As part of the UN Environment Clean Seas campaign, AECO will work to drastically cut back on single-use plastics on Arctic expedition cruise vessels, as well as enhance cruise passengers' involvement in regular beach cleanups, the group said.

The Svalbard Environmental Protection Fund has recently decided to support AECO's efforts with NOK 1.8 million. Earlier this month, the association was granted NOK 634,000 from the Norwegian Environmental Directorate to enhance ongoing efforts to facilitate beach cleanups in Svalbard by expedition cruise passengers and crew.

AECO’s decision to initiate this project was sparked by a letter from UN Environment Executive Director Erik Solheim inviting the association to join the #CleanSeas initiative, a UN-led campaign to combat marine plastic pollution. AECO is also working with International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) on this project, as many of the planned measures may be applied to expedition cruise ships in Antarctica as well as the Arctic.

Members of AECO have been involved in beach cleanings in the Arctic for over almost two decades.

Having secured external funding, AECO will step up the association’s environmental efforts by hiring an Environmental Agent, according to a press release.

“Clean oceans is an issue that our members are extremely passionate about. For years, the Arctic expedition cruise industry has involved thousands of passengers in volunteering to pick garbage when they go on landings. As part of this new project, we will examine the whole value chain to reduce the risk of plastic finding its way to into our oceans in the first place. Our members would like to be part of the solution, and that involves finding alternatives to disposable plastic products on their ships,” said Executive Director Frigg Jørgensen.

“We have just signed a memorandum of understanding with UN Environment to formalize our cooperation. The plan is to work with the UN Clean Seas Campaign to develop information material targeted at staff and passengers. Our ambition is to change people’s attitude towards disposable plastics. We want to show people that there are good alternatives to things like plastic straws and plastic packaging. It’s not too late to tackle the issue of plastic marine debris, but we have to act now," she added.