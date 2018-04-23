Princess Builds Up Taiwan Program

Princess Cruises is deploying three ships in Taiwan for the first time in 2018. The Majestic Princess, Sun Princess and Diamond Princess will offer over 50 sailings, providing 140,000 domestic guests and 14,000 fly-in guests with unique itineraries to Japan and authentic onboard experience, the company said.

The Majestic Princess, the newest ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, accounts for half of this season’s voyages.

That ship recently started her iaugural homeporting in Keelung, Taipei and will sail round-trip from Taiwan to Japan from April to July, visiting ports in Japan such as Okinawa, Ishigaki, Hiroshima, Osaka, Nagasaki, Kagoshima and Kochi on three- to seven-night cruises.

“The Fly-Cruise packages appeal to our guests from Southeast Asia as they do not have to fly too far to experience a Royal-class ship such as Majestic Princess, which has been proven popular with our Asian guests who enjoy the many new facilities tailored specially for Asians,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

The Sun Princess’ itineraries are also popular due to the short duration of three to four days, Princess said. The Sun Princess will complete her dry dock in July in Singapore and will sail to Keelung for her homeporting season for the summer from July to September.

The Diamond Princess will offer departures from Taiwan for cruises around Japan in a series of fall foliage itineraries to Japan’s major cities - Tokyo (Yokohama), Osaka, Nagoya and Okinawa.