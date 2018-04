Costa Cruises will continue its Japan-based deployment for another season, as the 1,600-passenger neoRomantica will sail from a number of Japanese ports for the 2019 summer.

It’s a similar deployment to this season, which sees the ship also homeport in Japan.

For 2019, the vessel is set to offer sailings from Yokohama, Tokyo, Kobe and Fukuoka, targeted at the Japanese domestic market.

Cruises will range from four to eight nights, calling in Japan, South Korea and Russia.