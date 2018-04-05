Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Queen Mary 2 Calls at Marina Bay on World Cruise

Queen Mary 2 in Singapore

Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 visited Singapore for a Southeast Asia round-trip voyage during her 134-day round-the-world cruise.

The Queen Mary 2 will then set sail from Singapore to the Straits of Malacca, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East before sailing through the Suez Canal to Europe and crossing the Atlantic for New York where she will arrive on May 17.

The ship  arrived in Singapore on March 23 and had set sail on a seven-day voyage to Hong Kong via Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City.  On March 31, she then sailed on a five-day voyage for her return voyage from Hong Kong to Singapore.  Both voyages were sold out due to their shorter duration which appeals to many Southeast Asians, the company said.

