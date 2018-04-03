Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Symphony of the Seas Calls in Malaga and Barcelona

Symphony of the Seas

Two ports operated by Global Ports Holding (GPH) welcomed the Symphony of the Seas on her maiden voyage.

Malaga Cruise Port and Barcelona Cruise Port Creuers Terminals hosted the Symphony of the Seas on inaugural calls last week.

Malaga Cruise Port was her first port of call on March 27 after leaving the STX France shipyard. A plaques and key exchange ceremony took place onboard and the Levante pier was open for an entertainment programm that included a draw in support of charitable foundation Andrés Olivares, which helps children with cancer and other chronic diseases, according to a statement.

The Symphony of the Seas then arrived in Barcelona on the March 29 for a two-day call, part of a 33 call season for the ship at the port.

Naval Rocha