Silversea Adds Free Wi-Fi

 Silver Muse

Starting with voyages sailing in April 2018, all guests on Silversea ships will get free unlimited Wi-Fi access.

Since January 2016, guests have enjoyed at least one hour of free Wi-Fi per day, the company said.

The new policy will provide each guest booked in standard suites with free unlimited standard internet access. Guests staying in larger suites (from Silver suites to the Owner's suites) will enjoy free unlimited premium internet access for up to two devices simultaneously per guest. Unlimited premium internet access is also available to purchase for guests wishing to upgrade.

"We know how important it is to catch up on emails or share photos on social media while on vacation," said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea's chief marketing officer. "Now, with free unlimited Wi-Fi in all suites, our guests can stay as connected as they like while they voyage to the most fascinating places on Earth."

