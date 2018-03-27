Global Cruise Capacity Up 48 Percent Over Next 10 Years

The global ocean-going cruise fleet is set to reach 472 ships by 2027, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

With 106 new ships on the orderbook slated for deliveries over the next 10 years, the net addition after ship withdrawals is expected to be 86 ships, for a 22 percent increase in the fleet.

With more larger ships, the annual industry passenger capacity will grow from an estimated 26.7 million passengers this year to 39.6 million by 2027, for a 48 percent increase over 10 years.

Based on current ticket rates and onboard spending, the gross revenue generated will grow from an estimated $40 billion in 2018 to $59 billion in 2027. That in turn could generate profits in the range of $9 billion or more based on the 2017 margins of the three largest publicly-traded companies.

In terms of passenger sourcing and deployment, North America is expected to generate about 55 percent of all passengers in 2018, Europe, 27.8 percent, and Asia-Pacific, 17.4 percent. Ten years from now, based on known and expected ship deployment that could change to 51 percent of the passengers coming from North America, 31.5 percent from Europe and 17.5 percent from Asia-Pacific, pending the further development of China.

