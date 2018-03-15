Boudicca Poised for Major Refit at Blohm + Voss

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ 880-guest Boudicca is due to undergo an extensive refit starting on March 17 at the Blohm + Voss shipyard in Hamburg, Germany.

The ship will then return to the UK for a five-night Mystery Cruise departing from Dover on March 29.

The Blohm + Voss schedule for Boudicca comprises engineering works, general refurbishments and painting of the interiors and exterior, the company said.

In addition, one of the main areas of work will be the stripping out and rejuvenation of the 462 rooms across the ship.

All rooms will have new carpets installed, along with new soft furnishings and lamps. As with the rest of the fleet, brand new balcony furniture will be installed, and all rooms will be equipped with mini-fridges, safes and interactive smart TVs.

There will be extensive upgrading and remodelling of the vessle's public rooms and dining facilities. The ship’s Morning Light Pub – a feature across the whole of the Fred. Olsen fleet – will be moved from to the portside of the Secret Garden Café. The Heligan Room will be converted into the Indian Ocean Restaurant.

Mike Rodwell, Managing Director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“We are very proud of our smaller, classic cruise ships, and we recognize the importance of investment in upgrades and improvements to ensure that guest are always able to enjoy their holidays to the full.

“The upgrades and improvements to Black Watch, Braemar and Balmoral have all been very well-received by both new and existing guests, and we continue to focus on developing and enhancing the onboard experience.

“The significant investment that we are making to guest rooms and public areas throughout our fleet will ensure that we continue to provide facilities that meet – and exceed – guest expectations.”

From Spring 2018, Fred. Olsen guests will be able to sail aboard a fully-renewed ocean fleet. Black Watch benefitted from extensive improvement work at the end 2016 and has been achieving record revenues since, according to a company statement. Braemar and Balmoral were refurbished before the end of 2017.