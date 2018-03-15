MSC Armonia to Sail from Miami for Cuba Itinerary

MSC Cruises today announced that, as of December 10, 2018, the MSC Armonia will add Miami to its seven-night Cuba and Caribbean itinerary and will homeport there alongside the MSC Divina and MSC Seaside.

MSC Cruises will be the only cruise line offering a seven-night program regularly including two days in Havana, the company said.

Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO, commented: “Miami is known internationally as the "Cruise Capital of the World" and it is often referred to as the world’s leading cruise port as it continues to excel in its principal homeport status with modern passenger terminal facilities, great accommodation options and outstanding end-to-end logistics and supply chain infrastructure. It is a truly exciting destination in itself and guests who visit Miami will enjoy a destination unlike any other, with a dramatic skyline, bustling cultural life, arts, great food, entertainment and so much more, as well as all that the state of Florida and beyond has to offer.”

“This new MSC Cruises product out of Miami allows to us to further enrich our offer to North American guests. MSC Armonia will in fact feature Havana and its culture together with the best of Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Mexico.”

“Additionally,” added Onorato, “by having Miami as homeport this will give European and international guests an opportunity to add a pre- or post- cruise portion to their land vacation from New York, Orlando or other U.S. cities. Miami also offers a greater array of inbound and outbound options when traveling from within the U.S. or internationally.”

MSC Armonia’s guests will embark in Miami on Mondays, with the ship then calling Montego Bay (Jamaica), Georgetown (Cayman Islands), and Cozumel (Mexico) before arriving in Havana, the Cuban capital, on Saturday and staying through to Sunday. Upon departing Havana, the ship will return to Miami.