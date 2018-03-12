Wind Surf Set for Epic 51-Day Med Sailing

Guests looking for some adventure can book a 51-day "Grand Mediterranean" cruise on the Wind Surf next summer departing on July 7 from Lisbon.

The cruise will call in Portugal, Spain, Gibraltar, Malta and Italy, and then sail to Croatia, Montenegro, Greece and Turkey, and then doubling back for more cultural immersion and travel delights in Monaco and France before landing in Barcelona on August 27, 2018, the company said.

“We believe that no one goes further to get our guests closer to the destinations where we sail. An incredible cruise like our 51-day Grand Mediterranean cruise on a sailing ship is exactly what people who love to travel live for,” said Windstar President John Delaney. “Our beautiful Wind Surf is recognized around the world, guests will be totally immersed in the region sailing on her for two months, with more than 40 ports of call to share authentic experiences and adventures with loved ones while laughing with locals. Not one day will be like the next, and that is the magic of cruising with Windstar — we’re 180 degrees from ordinary, no matter where we sail. This Grand Mediterranean journey represents the best of the best chock-full of culture, cuisine, and camaraderie.”

The 51-day sailing is a marquis cruise; part of Windstar’s popular Star Collectors Voyages that combine shorter sailings and includes a free laundry package for each stateroom and suite throughout the cruise, the company said.

The two month Grand Mediterranean cruise on Wind Surf encompasses six cruise itineraries varying from seven to ten days in length that are linked together to create this journey across the Mediterranean.