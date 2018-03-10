Pacific Jewel in Drydock

The Pacific Jewel is in the midst of a 10-day drydock at the privately-managed drydock at Garden Island in Sydney,

The 70,310-ton vessel will get a wide range of new features and furnishing aboard, including a revamp of a number of key venues.

Among the new venues will be Shell & Bones, serving up locally sourced seafood, grill and vegetarian dishes.

The ship’s public areas will be redesigned "to mirror the striking contemporary look which has become a trademark of the P&O fleet in recent years," the company said.

