AIDA Names First Female Captain

Nicole Langosch has been named captain aboard the AIDAsol, becoming the first female captain in the AIDA Cruises fleet, according to a statement.

"It makes me proud to work for a company that gives targeted support to young women in their careers, enabling me to pursue my dream job. I’m looking forward to my new role as captain aboard AIDAsol, and aware of its great responsibility,” said Langosch.

Langosch was born in Osterode in Harz and grew up in Herborn in Hesse, later completing her nautical degree in Leer.

From there she moved to a post at a cargo company in New Zealand, and also spent time working for the European government in Brussels.

For the past 10 years she has been working at sea for AIDA.

The company said it currently has 14 female nautical officers across its fleet.

In addition, AIDA offers its own education program for seafarers, in Warnemünde, Germany, with a tailor-made training and dual study program in cooperation with the University of Wismar.