Fincantieri Readies New Section for Silver Spirit

New block for the Silver Spirit

The Silver Spirit will enter a Fincantieri drydock in Palermo on Monday where she will stay for roughly two months to be fitted with a new 49-foot long block (pictured above and below), which is nearing completion. 

The 36,000-ton Silver Spirit will be lengthened by inserting a pre-built 49-foot-long midsection housing six Silver Suites, 26 Veranda Suites and two Panorama Suites, the company said. The ship will be cut in half in drydock, with the block then being inserted to the mid-section of the vessel. 

April 22, 2018
