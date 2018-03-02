SuperStar Libra to End Public Cruise Operations

In a letter sent to booked guests, Genting Hong Kong said the SuperStar Libra would end its public cruise operations for Star Cruises on June 27, 2018.

“She will be redeployment to facilitate other arrangements for Genting Hong Kong,” the company said, in the letter.

The vessel is currently deployed in Southeast Asia, offering a triple homeport program with the option to embark in Port Klang, Penang or Phuket, on a three- and four-night cruise program, including a port call to Genting’s new private destination in Myanmar, MacLeod Island.

The ship originally launched for Norwegian Cruise Line from Wartsila Shipyard in Finland in 1988 as the Seaward, and was later renamed the Norwegian Sea before moving to Star Cruises in 2005.

The ship is 42,275 tons with capacity for 1,480 guests.