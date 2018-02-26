SES and Carnival Target 1.5 Gbps Connection

Carnival Corporation said it will establish a “new industry apex in connectivity capabilities at sea” when it attempts to provide 1.5 gigabits per second of bandwidth to the Regal Princess off Princess Cays, working closely with SES, satellite connectivity provider.

"With MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, the extraordinary experience of a cruise vacation is further enhanced by superior connectivity and coverage – providing our guests who want to stay connected with a connectivity experience that equals or exceeds what they experience on land," said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. "This event gives us the opportunity to demonstrate that guests can have connected experience that parallels land-based Wi-Fi, making it exceptionally easy for our guests to share photos, videos and messages about their fabulous vacation. Cruise vacations are already the fastest growing segment of the vacation sector, and eliminating any connectivity barriers will make cruise vacations even more desirable."

Carnival said the connection speed would allow guests to stream Netflix or Hulu, for example.

MedallionNet is made possible through an array of antennae, networks, equipment and configuration innovations that combine to make the Regal Princess the only vessel on the planet that is currently capable of achieving 1.5 gigabits per second and more, according to Carnival.

"MedallionNet puts to rest the notion that connectivity at sea will never be as fast or reliable as your broadband at home," said Steve Collar, CEO of SES Networks and Carnival Corporation Global Experience and Innovation partner. "Powered by our O3b fleet of MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) satellites, and complemented by our GEO (Geostationary Earth Orbit) constellation, we are not only able to exceed average land-based bandwidth capabilities, but also able to set a new industry apex for guest connectivity experience."

Guests onboard the Regal Princess can buy unlimited internet access for as low as $9.99 per day for one device when purchased for the entire voyage.