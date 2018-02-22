MSC Announces Winter 2019-2020 Deployment, Grandiosa in Med

MSC Cruises announced that the new MSC Grandiosa will be spending her inaugural winter season in the Western Mediterranean.

In addition, the MSC Sinfonia will offer longer cruises of 11, 12 and 14 nights in the Mediterranean for the winter season.

A new 14-day itinerary also includes calls to Mediterranean favorites from Civitavecchia (Rome), Messina and Genoa to Barcelona and Marseille, as well as the Greek island of Rhodes, southern Cypriot city of Limassol and Heraklion, Crete with its ancient archaeological sites.

Across the Atlantic, the MSC Meraviglia will offer two 10-night round-trip itineraries from New York, calling at Bar Harbor, Boston, and Portland along with Canadian ports of Charlottetown, Corner Brook, Halifax, Quebec, St. John and Sydney. The ship will then move to Miami, as part of a six-ship deployment for the 2019-2020 winter season.

MSC also said that Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve will be open for the season.

In addition, the MSC Bellissima will come into service in March 2019 in the Mediterranean and will then move to the Middle East for winter, with two different seven-night itineraries taking guests to Sir Bani Yas Island, Khasab and Muscat in Oman or Bahrain and Qatar. The MSC Lirica will also join MSC Bellissima in the region, with a series of long cruises in the Persian Gulf. The 14-night itinerary includes calls in the Indian ports of Mumbai and Goa with an overnight stay, while the 11-night cruise features a stop in Muscat and an overnight stay in Oman.