Pullmantur: Red Sea in Sight

Pullmantur is set to debut a new program later this year as the 1990-built Horizon will offer the Red Sea as part of a “Dubai and Legends of Arabia” itinerary launching in December.

The Dubai-based program will feature calls in Abu Dhabi, Khasab, Fujairah and Muscat, following the ship’s Athens-based summer program.

The Zenith started 2018 off in the Caribbean, sailing from Santo Domingo before her summer season in Northern Europe, which is highlighted by a Polar Circle voyage in July. The cruise sails 14 nights roundtrip from Trondheim, with calls to various Norwegian ports as well as Murmansk.

The ship repositions for an autumn swing into the Mediterranean, sailing roundtrip from Barcelona and offering a “Secret Corners of the Mediterranean” itinerary with calls in Ajaccio, Piombino and Port Mahón, in addition to the better known stops of La Spezia and Portofino.

In November the Zenith moves to the Canary Islands, interporting in Tenerife and Gran Canaria and sailing seven nights with additional calls in Madeira and Agadir.

The biggest vessel in the Spanish company’s fleet, the Sovereign, splits its time between the Mediterranean and Brazil. The ship will sail from Barcelona from March to November, offering the company’s “Five Wonders of the Mediterranean” cruise, highlighted by a call in Sete. Next winter, the ship is set to head back to Brazil, offering short cruises from both Santos and Rio.

The Monarch will resume year-round Caribbean sailings this year, offering up the Southern Caribbean and homeporting in both Cartagena and Colon.