CLIA Revenue Falls as CEO Takes Home $850,000

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), a non-profit entity tasked with promoting the cruise industry, saw total revenue decline in 2016, as CLIA posted $25.9 million in annual revenue, down from $26.8 million a year prior.

Salaries, other compensation and employee benefits rose from $5.9 million in 2015 to $6.9 million in 2016, according to the group’s Form 990.

Cindy D’Aoust, president and CEO, took home $851,682, made up of a $525,413 base salary, $250,000 bonus and other compensation and benefits. This is well up from her 2015 compensation which was reported at $467,986 during a year that saw her in an interim role.

Other key officers and employees included Thomas Fischetti, CFO, who took home $263,171; Lorri Christou, senior vice president, who saw total compensation of $253,656; Charles Darr, senior vice president, who was paid $260,837 and Michael McGarry, senior vice president, paid $339,675.

Revenue came from a number of key categories, including membership dues of $22.3 million; conferences and trade shows at $2.6 million; and training at $162,794.

CLIA’s largest contractors include Alcalade & Fay, which they paid $1,153,260; Kaye Rose & Partners, paid $466,934; Federal Policy Group, which was paid $270,000; Ballard Partners, at $204,000; and James Border, paid $187,903.

Border is a global tax counsel and has not previously appeared on CLIA’s 990 filings.

Lobbying expenses were reported at $1.4 million, while the group spent $606,051 on occupancy and another $856,580 on travel.