Luminosa Sets Sail from Venice on World Cruise

Luminosa in San Francisco

The Costa Luminosa has left Venice on a 106-day world cruise, calling in 41 ports before returning to Venice on April 22, according to Costa. 

The company said around 2,000 guests are expected on the world cruise, with the majority (500 or so) hailing from France. There are more than 300 guests aboard from both Italy and Germany as well. The balance of source markets are Switzerland, Spain and Austria, Costa said.

The oldest passenger is 92 years old, while the youngest is a one-year-old from France.

Among the key destinations are the Antilles, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico and California; as well as Hawaii, Polynesia, Fiji islands, Australia and Indonesia, in addition to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, India, the Arab Emirates, Oman and Greece.   

Extended calls are booked into Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sydney, Singapore, Phuket, Cochin, Mumbai, Dubai and Muscat. 

 

