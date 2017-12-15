Princess Adds Capacity to Canada/New England for 2019

Princess Cruises today announced its 2019 Canada/New England program, featuring the Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess on the cruise line's largest fall deployment and the opportunity to visit Greenland roundtrip from New York aboard Caribbean Princess, the company said.

The program includes three ships with 16 departures, visiting 16 destinations on seven unique itineraries with three late night ports and two overnight ports with access to four UNESCO World Heritage sites.

"In 2019 we bring three of our ships to Canada & New England, for our guests to experience the brilliant colors of fall foliage, famed destinations and landmarks in this region," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia group president.

The new 16-day Greenland cruise from New York visits three ports in Greenland, as well as three ports in Canada, according to Princess.

There is also a consistent set of Saturday departures from New York on the Regal Princess, and more 10-day departures on the Caribbean Princess, sailing from New York to Quebec.

There are also 13-day and five-day cruises on offer, and a 24-day repositioning cruise on the Sapphire Princess, from Southampton to New York.