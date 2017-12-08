Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Carnival Introduces New Boarding Passes

New Boarding Pass

Carnival Cruise Line has new boarding passes, now clearly showing arrival appointments for guests heading to their embarkation ports.

"Arrival appointments are capacity controlled and have been designed to ensure the smoothest check in experience for our guests. The final boarding time is now also prominently displayed. In preparation for departure, all guests must be on board by this time or will be denied boarding," said Adolfo Perez, vice president of sales and trade marketing, in a letter to travel agents.

"We plan to sail sharply on time, all in an effort to get the fun started as soon as possible! The new design, which goes into effect on December 8, 2017, is cleaner and simpler so that your client has all of the embarkation details available at a glance. You may view examples of the full boarding pass by clicking here," Perez added.

For guests, the documentation needed to board remains the same. Along with their boarding pass, passengers will need to present a government-issued ID (if they are 16 or older), citizenship documents (including any necessary visas) and a completed Public Health Questionnaire.

 

