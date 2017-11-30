Myrmell Appointed President of Carnival Australia in Expanded Role

Carnival announced today that P&O Cruises’ Sture Myrmell would expand his role to include regional responsibility for the organization’s shared services group which supports all the global brands in this market, according to a statement.

Currently President of P&O Cruises Australia, Myrmell will broaden his role to become the regional President of Carnival Australia, which is the umbrella entity that supports the seven brands sailing in Australia and New Zealand.

Myrmell’s appointment is effective immediately.

Myrmell will report to Jan Swartz, Group President Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia.

Carnival Australia is overseen by the Carnival plc UK Management Committee.

The role has been open after Ann Sherry, who celebrated 10 years at the helm of Carnival Australia earlier this year, decided to step back from day-to-day operations to take on the part-time Executive Chairman role.

She will continue in this role advocating on major industry issues, the company said.

“In addition to his responsibilities as the head of P&O Cruises Australia, Sture will lead the local shared services team that provides regional support across a number of internal and external functions for the business,” Swartz said.

“Sture has done an outstanding job as President of P&O Cruises Australia ensuring the brand reflects the energy of modern Australia, and this most recent appointment reinforces the strength of the local environment and Carnival Corporation and plc’s commitment to the region.”

Myrmell has been in global cruising with Carnival Corporation for nearly 25 years, including the past 10 years at P&O Cruises Australia where he has been key to the brand’s evolution to a contemporary product that reflects modern Australia.

Prior to Carnival Australia, Myrmell spent almost 15 years with Princess Cruises in California and Cunard Line and Seabourn in Florida, covering positions in Food & Beverage, Hotel Operations, Newbuild and Product Development. Sture first started his career at sea with Cunard.