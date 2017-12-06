Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Cruise Industry to Boost South Africa Economy

MSC is the market leader in South Africa

Cruise tourism could help boost South Africa’s economy, according to an article on Fin24.

The South African government recognized the importance of tourism in job-creation and plans to modernize the country’s main ports Durban and Cape Town, the article said.

 Efforts are centered on new cruise terminals with safe and efficient marine services as well as high-class cruise facilities.

According to the V&A Waterfront, cruise tourism in Cape Town has grown from 6,050 passengers in 2012 to 14,754 passengers in 2013 and 29,269 in 2016. Further growth is expected in 2017, as current figures already stand at 28,845.

James Vos, DA Shadow Minister for Tourism, said the cruise industry can provide benefits for the entire economy. Revenue sources include spending by cruise passengers and crew, shoreside staffing by cruise lines for tour operations, spending by cruise lines for goods and services required for cruise operations, and spending for port services and maintenance.

Substantial income was also brought in Durban by re-provisioning of ships, according to Karen Kohler, research manager at Tourism KZN. Passenger spend was around $100 per day on shore.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report