Cruise Industry to Boost South Africa Economy

Cruise tourism could help boost South Africa’s economy, according to an article on Fin24.

The South African government recognized the importance of tourism in job-creation and plans to modernize the country’s main ports Durban and Cape Town, the article said.

Efforts are centered on new cruise terminals with safe and efficient marine services as well as high-class cruise facilities.

According to the V&A Waterfront, cruise tourism in Cape Town has grown from 6,050 passengers in 2012 to 14,754 passengers in 2013 and 29,269 in 2016. Further growth is expected in 2017, as current figures already stand at 28,845.

James Vos, DA Shadow Minister for Tourism, said the cruise industry can provide benefits for the entire economy. Revenue sources include spending by cruise passengers and crew, shoreside staffing by cruise lines for tour operations, spending by cruise lines for goods and services required for cruise operations, and spending for port services and maintenance.

Substantial income was also brought in Durban by re-provisioning of ships, according to Karen Kohler, research manager at Tourism KZN. Passenger spend was around $100 per day on shore.