Princess Cruises Celebrates 5th Anniversary in Southeast Asia

Princess Cruises hosted an event last week to celebrate its fifth anniversary of operations in Southeast Asia.

The event was attended by over 150 guests comprising travel agents, Captain’s Circle members and travel partners onboard Sapphire Princess which arrived in Singapore to start her homeporting season at Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Princess has expanded its operations significantly since its ships started sailing in this region on world cruises and re positioning voyages over three decades ago, the company said.

Now the cruise line not only homeports in Singapore, it also carries out sales, customer service support, operations and marketing locally to meet the growing demand for its cruises.

“We are delighted to be celebrating our 5th year of operations in Singapore serving the Southeast Asian market. We are grateful to all our travel partners, travel agents and our guests for their support, especially the travel agents who have been with us from when Princess Cruises began sailing in the region 30 years ago,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

Travel agents from Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia also attended the event where the Top Agents for 2017 were also honored at the event.

Guests were treated to a musical performance and Captain Paolo Ravera was on hand to host the champagne waterfall pouring. All guests were served champagne to toast the occasion.

“Our presence in Southeast Asia has also increased awareness of fly-cruise amongst guests in the region. We do see a spike among our guests going on our cruises in Alaska which are increasingly becoming extremely popular as well as to cruises in Australia, Japan, Taiwan and the Mediterranean,” Tawfik added.