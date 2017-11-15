World Dream Set for First-Ever Hong Kong Christening

The World Dream will make history as the first-ever cruise ship to be christened in Hong Kong, as a ceremony is set for Friday, Nov. 17.

Dream Cruises launched its “#TogetherWeBuildDreams” campaign, which engaged cruise enthusiasts from around the world to build a large-scale replica of World Dream, in attempt to break the current world record of the largest Lego ship. After two months of effort, the giant ship model, collectively built by over 1,000 cruising guests, members of the public, as well as Mr. Andy Hung and Legend Creative, the first Lego Certified Professional in Greater China region and his team, was officially unveiled at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal today.

The attempt was declared successful upon onsite adjudication and the official Guinness World Records certificate presentation, the company said.

The unveiling of the World Dream ship model also served as the kick-off for the festivities surrounding World Dream’s inaugural and christening in Hong Kong.

Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines said: “It is with great excitement with which we anticipate the inaugural launch of World Dream and make history as the first-ever cruise ship to be christened in Hong Kong. Today we celebrate the first milestone achieved by World Dream – the successful breaking of a Guinness World Record, an honor that we share with cruise enthusiasts from around the world who joined us as we turned this dream into reality.”

The replica of World Dream was constructed from over 2.5 million Lego blocks, the ship model weighs over 2,800kg, measures 8.44m in length, 1.33m in width and 1.53m in height.

The ship model will be on public display at Hall B, 2/F of Kai Tak Cruise Terminal from Nov. 19 onwards; an open-day event will be held on the first day of public display, where members of the public can have a close-up view of the giant ship model.