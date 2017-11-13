Cruise Lines 2017 Q3 Breakdown: Record Revenue, Strong Ticket and Onboard

Cruise Industry News takes a look at the financial performance of the “big three” following the third quarter of 2017.

Takeaways:

Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines all saw revenue rise year-over-year in the third quarter, where demand is generally at its highest over the summer season.

Norwegian posted the highest net income per passenger day, up to $79.01 compared to $73.25; Royal Caribbean saw the same metric rise even more, to $73.88 from $64.62 in the third quarter of 2016.

Gross revenue per passenger day was well up for each company year-over-year, with gains in both ticket and onboard.

Carnival Corporation posted the strongest increase in ticket revenue, going from $165.98 per passenger day in 2016 to $176.04 (gross) in the third quarter of 2017. Carnival also had the biggest gain on net ticket revenue per passenger day.

Royal Caribbean saw the biggest rise in onboard spending, going from an average of $61.88 per passenger day (gross) in 2016 to $66.38 this year.

Norwegian posted the highest onboard revenue, at $90.65 per passenger day (gross), up from $88.34 in the third quarter of 2016.

