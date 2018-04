The global cruise ship orderbook has surged to a total value of $58.5 billion, according to Cruise Industry News estimates. There are 90 cruise ships on order, matching the previous record, set in October.

Among the numbers, the average ship size is 104,703 tons and 2,647 passengers, at an average cost of $639 million.

Nine ships are being built specifically for the Chinese market, while 21 of the 90 cruise ships on order are expedition newbuilds.

