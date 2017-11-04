Metro Cruise Services Announces the Appointment of Moroney

Metro Cruise Services has announced the appointment of Robert Moroney as Director Shore Services for the East and Gulf coasts, effective immediately. He will be based in South Florida at Metro Cruise Services’ Fort Lauderdale office, according to a statement.

Moroney brings more than 25 years of experience in senior management across multiple sectors, with an emphasis in cruise services and operations. Before joining Metro Cruise Services, he served as Director of Cruise Services, nationwide, for Ceres Terminals Inc.

For the 11 years prior to that, Moroney held worldwide management positions with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., based in Miami. As Royal Caribbean’s Manager of Port Operations, Moroney directed port operations on a global scale, including management of port agencies, stevedore companies, and port and union relationships on a regional basis.

Moroney was also involved in the planning and supervision of the $65-million Port Everglades Terminal 18 construction project, as well as the design and construction of Port Canaveral’s CT-1, current home for the Oasis of the Seas. In his most recent role with Royal Caribbean, Moroney was responsible for Guest Port Services, overseeing the overall guest experience in 63 turnaround ports worldwide.

“Robert Moroney brings exceptional depth of knowledge to our team. His proven commitment to exceptional customer service perfectly aligns with Metro Cruise’s values,” said Stefano Borzone, President of Metro Cruise Services.

In his new position with Metro Cruise Services, Moroney will oversee ground and agency services for the Eastern and Gulf coasts, including Miami FL; Fort Lauderdale FL; Boston MA; Cape Liberty/Bayonne NJ; Mobile AL; and Galveston TX.