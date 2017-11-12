Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

National Geographic and Scenic Join Forces on the Rivers

Scenic Amber

National Geographic Expeditions and operator Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours have teamed up to launch a new line of National Geographic River Cruises. These new offerings will combine Scenic's all-inclusive luxury river cruise experience with National Geographic's 129-year legacy of science, conservation and exploration, according to a prepared statement.

Each sailing will be accompanied by a National Geographic expert who will enrich the experience through educational presentations and informal discussions throughout the trip. European cruises will also have a National Geographic photographer on board to share professional techniques and help guests hone their photography skills. Guests will also have a variety of experiential excursions to choose from, ranging from hikes and bike rides to in-depth learning experiences that focus on the natural world, culture and history.

This partnership between Scenic and National Geographic River Cruises will offer sailings in Europe: on the Rhine, Danube, Main and Moselle Rivers; in Holland and Belgium; through France's Bordeaux region and Portugal's Douro Valley—as well as on the Irrawaddy River in Myanmar (Burma). Departures begin in 2018.

