Carnival Horizon Dreamscape LED Artwork Unveiled

Carnival Cruise Line announced today that the LED “Dreamscape” atrium sculpture on the new Carnival Horizon will featured artwork created by patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital when the ship debuts next spring.

The three-deck installation will feature 33 different artistic creations from patients of St. Jude, one of Carnival’s largest charitable partners.

The announcement was made at Carnival’s Day of Play, an annual event held for children and their families at St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee.

Designed by Techno Media, Dreamscape is a uniquely designed, 24-foot funnel-shaped centerpiece that debuted on Carnival Vista and is comprised of more than 2,000 flexible LED tiles that have been customized for the shipboard environment. Each day, technicians onboard program the rotating artwork based on the time of day, port or occasion.

For Carnival Horizon, the young artists from St. Jude were tasked with creating fun pieces with bright bold colors showcasing their personalities. The original creations complement the more than 100 images that continually rotate throughout the day and evening bringing the ship to life and providing guests of all ages with a unique and memorable vacation backdrop.

“As the hospital’s Official Celebration Partner, we couldn’t be happier to showcase these amazing creations designed by the talented St. Jude patients on our newest ship,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are always looking to bring to life our partnerships in a way that also gives back. We do that on each cruise with Groove for St. Jude and we did it on Carnival Vista with Brownie Buoy, a specially designed flavor with proceeds benefiting the hospital. This is just another way to recognize the work St. Jude’s does for the families and patients they serve.”

“Featuring the inspirational artwork of St. Jude patients in the Carnival Horizon atrium is an extraordinary example of how Carnival Cruise Line continues to find creative ways to raise awareness of our mission to find cures and save the lives of children,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Carnival has been a dedicated and deeply engaged partner of St. Jude for the past seven years – providing exciting and memorable experiences for patients and raising significant funds critical to advance the research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. We are truly grateful for their longstanding support.”