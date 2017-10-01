Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Another Perfect USPH Score for Eurodam

Eurodam

Holland America Line’s Eurodam made 12 perfect scores in a row by scoring another 100 on a United States Public Health (USPH) inspection conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The six-year run of perfect scores continues to set records in both the cruise industry and company history, Holland America Line said in a statement. 

Eurodam’s unannounced USPH inspection was held Sept. 16, 2017, during a turnaround in Seattle at the start of a seven-day Alaska cruise. The perfect score follows soon after ms Zaandam’s June score of 100 on its USPH inspection.

“As the impressive streak continues and the commitment to earning that perfect 100 remains steadfast, the Eurodam team has proven their ability to maintain the highest standards with each inspection,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “I’m proud to once again say congratulations to everyone, both shoreside and on board, who continues to put forth relentless hard work and dedication in this critically important area.”

Over the past three years, Holland America Line ships have achieved a perfect 100 more than 20 times.  

 

