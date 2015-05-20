Crystal to Open Miami Office

Crystal Cruises will open a branch office in Miami effective June 1. The branch expansion comes on the heels of the luxury cruise line’s acquisition by Genting Hong Kong, which was completed on May 15. Crystal’s corporate headquarters in Los Angeles will remain the base of operations, as the Miami branch office presents “additional positioning for greater growth in the cruise capital of the world,” according to a prepared statement.

“This is a significant step towards Crystal’s growth for the foreseeable future,” said Edie Rodriguez, president and CEO. “The Miami branch office will strengthen our East Coast market base and provides us an opportunity to source cruise experienced talent from the area, as well as create new partnerships and foster existing business relationships in the region.”

The Miami branch office, located on 1501 Biscayne Blvd in the Omni Building, will be the home site to newly created management positions at Crystal while also serving as a secondary location for Los Angeles based executives to conduct business as needed. It will also feature a reservations call center, which will begin to accept bookings in summer 2015, and provide support on both coasts for Crystal Cruises to serve the domestic and international markets.